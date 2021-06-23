TRUE TALK: A father's example

"Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you." — James 4:7
Growing up, I heard my dad repeat that verse all the time. He told me that it was his life verse and I wanted to be just like my dad so I said it was mine also. I had always liked the verse and loved the meaning behind it but it didn’t really hit home for me until I started to have a family of my own. Watching my dad as I grew up, I always saw a man that truly relied on God to provide and take care of his family. I am extremely lucky to have an awesome dad that has always loved me and supported me in everything that I do. He was always there to cheer me on throughout all the victories but also there to comfort me during the tough times.
Now that I have a family of my own with three little boys, I am extremely excited to see what God does through me in their lives. I truly pray each and every day that I can be an amazing example like my dad was for me. I witnessed my dad go through some really hard times but I also never saw him blame or question God for anything that he was going through. I always watched him run to God and continuously recite that verse above over and over. He never asked God why he was putting him through this tough time. He always prayed for guidance and to have the knowledge to push through and to give God all the glory throughout it all.
Every day I see opportunities to give God praise for everything he has provided for me. I know that there are many people that aren’t lucky enough to have an amazing dad in their life. I do pray and hope that there’s somebody that has given them the great example of what my dad has been for me. My hope is that you read the scripture above and truly rely on him through it all and know that with God on your side the enemy cannot conquer you.