Spano is N.A. Artists Guild's Artist of the Month

Andrea Spano is the Artist of the Month for the North Augusta Artists Guild. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee. Her father was in the Air Force, so she moved with her family many times while growing up. Among the places she has lived are Morocco, Germany, Belgium, New Mexico and Maryland. She has lived in South Carolina for 46 years. She obtained her undergraduate degree in art education from the University of New Hampshire. She then completed 18 credits at New Mexico Highlands University in the media of printmaking, fiber art and ceramics. She received her master’s degree in education technology from USC. She was an art educator for 35 years working in Aiken County, Area 5 school system, which includes Silver Bluff High School, New Ellenton Middle and Jackson Middle (formerly Jackson High School).
Since Spano’s retirement in 2011, she has taken watercolor workshops with Thomas Needham and with Mary Whyte. Her many years of teaching have not dimmed her high energy or her passion for art. She is proficient in an impressively large number of media including watercolor, acrylic, photography, ceramics, sculpture, fiber arts, pen and ink, pastel and stained glass. Most of her time is divided now between painting and photography. She has always been interested in art. As a child, she loved drawing and had a shoebox filled with crayons. She was influenced by her mother, an artist who had attended the New York School of Applied Design for Women. Her parents encouraged Spano’s interest in art by taking her to museums on their yearly vacations. As a child, she visited the major museums of such places as Paris as well as many museums in Spain and England. She saw the "Mona Lisa" before it was put behind glass, although she comments that she could not fully appreciate the experience since she was only 9 years old at the time. Both parents also encouraged her by often telling her that she could do anything that she wanted to do but that she must be prepared to work hard to reach her goals. She feels that this is the best art advice she has ever been given.
Although Spano does the occasional still life, her favorite subjects for both painting and photography are landscapes and flowers. She paints from her photos. To her, painting and photography go hand in hand. Her painting style is almost always realistic. Her media are watercolor and acrylic. She often works in a careful, highly detailed manner, but she intersperses some loose expressive paintings for a change of pace. Her color choices are often rich and vibrant. In her watercolor "Bird’s Nest," she depicts a nest, complete with a feather and eggs, arranged beside a French horn and cotton bolls. These beautiful organic curves are contrasted with the bold geometric stripes of the background folds of fabric. This painting provides an intense visual experience. The intricate reflections on the metal of the French horn and the meticulous representation of the structure of the nest and the cotton plant provide a mesmerizing feast for the eyes. The complementary color scheme is both powerful and harmonious. Her paintings are distinctive, complex and elegant. All of her paintings show her flawless craftsmanship.
One of her artworks, "Snow Slide on the Salmon River," had the honor of being chosen by the South Carolina Watermedia Society for inclusion in a year-long traveling exhibition throughout the state. This artwork is a miniature landscape depicting the Salmon River in the Kobuk Valley National Park in Alaska. The miniature is painted on a whale bone, a vertebra. She used an eyeliner brush that had about 10 bristles to paint this tiny, highly detailed landscape. Her favorite artists are Mary Whyte, J.M.W. Turner and Ansel Adams. One of the things she enjoys most about art is losing herself in the work. She also enjoys how photographs can take a person back to a place and time and bring back sense memories of the day the photo was taken. Spano does not have any particular message that she wants to convey to the viewer. She is not trying to tell the viewer anything because she wants each viewer to have their own unique experience based on associations from their own life.
When asked why she thought art education is important for students, Spano replied that art opens students’ eyes to other possibilities and gives them a sense of accomplishment as they invest their time and energy to create something that is their unique vision. Research supports the value of art education in giving students a growth mindset that develops skills like resilience and perseverance as well as self-confidence. When Ms. Spano is not painting, she enjoys cooking, gardening and volunteering with the local missions of her church to help those in need. She has done her own landscaping at her home and her beautiful yard is bursting with the colors of such flowers as azaleas and iris as well as many others. The flowers provide lots of subjects for her photographs and paintings. She has one brother. He and his wife live in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. Her sister-in-law, Alfy is a real estate broker, and her brother, Dawson, was an aeronautical engineer. Upon retiring, he became a residential contractor building very grand homes. Since that was also their grandfather’s occupation, Spano sees this as coming full circle.