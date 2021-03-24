Parker is N.A. Artists Guild's Artist of the Month

Marynell Parker is the Artist of the Month for the North Augusta Artists Guild. She is originally from Waynesboro, Georgia, and graduated from Edmund Burke Academy there. She has lived in North Augusta since 2003. Her mother, Nell Byne, was an art teacher and a very prolific porcelain painter who was a major influence on Parker. Her mother was continually working on various art projects and Ms. Parker adopted that same focused work ethic. She was sure from a young age that she wanted an art career, so she obtained a Bachelor of Fine Art in Art Education degree from the University of Georgia. Her major areas of study were drawing and painting.
Parker has been an art teacher at Augusta Christian Schools for 24 years. She teaches all ages from first grade through 12th grade. Her class size is usually 15-20 students. This manageable size allows her to give each student individual attention and encouragement. It is plain to see how much she enjoys nurturing the love of art in her students. She especially enjoys helping her students participate in art competitions. Her middle school and high school students enter their work in the statewide Independent School Association art competitions. Along with their artwork, they must develop an artist's statement in PowerPoint. Since the pandemic, the submissions have become virtual, so that involves learning both photography and computer skills. Some of her students also participate in the Congressional Youth art competition, which is a national annual event that celebrates the artistic achievements of high school students. Winners are recognized both in their home congressional district and at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Parker’s first experience with art was through drawing. As a small child she loved to draw girls in fancy dresses. She recalls how fascinated she was with depicting details like lace and ruffles. She still loves to draw. She works mostly from life, although she sometimes works from photos. She loves the intense observation that drawing demands and finds it a perfect way to work out pictorial issues such as composition and design. She enjoys being absorbed in the process. She says that you have never really looked at something until you have drawn it. She has a spacious bright studio in her basement and spends most of her available free time there. She paints in watercolor and acrylics but considers the initial drawing to be the most important element of each work. Her style is realism and her favorite theme is portraits. She was encouraged at a very young age because she was able to get a likeness in her drawings. She is still inspired to do portraits of her family members. She has a very bold and sophisticated sense of color in her paintings.
Her main desire is for the viewers of her art to get a feeling of hopefulness and enjoyment from her work. She feels that artistic ability is God given and that one role of the artist in society is to bring joy to others. She points out that a life without art would be very bland and harsh. She has done a series of watercolor paintings of Santa because he is a symbol of joy and cheer. She also uses these studies as a way to perfect her painting technique. She often paints with acrylics on wood panels attached to stretcher bars that her husband, Terry, makes for her. He also cuts mats for her art as well as for her students’ art. Parker shares that her husband has always been a tremendous encouragement to her in her artwork. He has a woodworking shop in a room just off the basement so they are frequently working on their projects at the same time.
Parker has taken many art classes for ongoing teacher certification in such varied media as pottery, textile design and weaving. Pottery is one of her favorite subjects to teach children. She especially enjoyed a course in college on jewelry making. This involved the entire process from the initial design to casting the metal used in the finished piece.
She has also taken classes with local artist Carol Dorn. Her favorite work of art is Johannes Vermeer’s "The Milkmaid." This painting captures the crystalline light coming in the window to the left and the figure is portrayed in an empathetic and dignified way. She shares that the best art advice she was ever given is to never give up. She would urge other artists to work through the inevitable frustrations that occur during their creative process and to just keep going. When she isn’t painting or teaching, she enjoys spending time with her children, Beth, Emily and Nathan.