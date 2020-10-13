Hensley receives diamond award from Premier Martial Arts

Aaron Hensley has been presented with the prestigious Diamond award as well as Entrepreneur of the Year at the Premier Martial Arts International Symposium 2020. These awards of excellence are given based on being a top five performer and for going above and beyond advancing the brand mission of Premier Martial Arts (PMA) – Build Character, Develop Leadership, and Instill Life Skills.
Aaron Hensley, a 7th degree blackbelt, has been teaching martial arts and developing the character of children across Georgia and the Southeast for more than 30 years. He began his martial arts journey with martial arts legend Chuck Norris and has made it his life’s mission to cultivate the same champion like spirit in the communities his schools serve.
Aaron began his journey with 1 school of 60 students. Today, Aaron has 12 PMA martial arts schools, impacting approximately 1500 families across Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The same principles that guide Aaron in his martial arts journey have also inspired his entrepreneurial spirit: self-discipline, integrity, persistence, and decisive action. While impacting our communities on a personal level is a full-time job, he doesn’t stop there. Aaron is also a mentor, teacher, and motivational figure for PMA instructors, owners, and employees across the United States and the U.K.
His strategic vision is to positively impact 1 million children, through martial arts; and change the direction of their lives.
One of Aaron’s team members, Gavin Ward, was also presented with Program Manager of the Year. Gavin manages 2 locations in Tennessee and has leveled up his performance in 2020 by 30%.