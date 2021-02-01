City to add additional fees to tax bills of 16 Riverside Village properties

North Augusta City Council on Monday approved an annual measure that will apply charges to property owners in Riverside Village to make up for taxes that do not reach an assessed value.

Council unanimously passed a resolution approving the annual assessment report for the Municipal Improvement District for the 2020/2021 year, marking the second time the city has approved MID fees for Riverside Village properties.

Sixteen properties in the development will be charged MID fees, which will be added to their 2020 tax bill, set to be sent out this week, according to Cammie Hayes, the city’s finance director.

The city approved MID fees a year ago, but only one payment was made on those fees by the due date of May 1, 2020. Penalties were added, and as a result of non-payment, 13 Riverside Village properties were taken to a tax sale in November 2020.

MID fees are added to a parcel’s tax bill when the property tax to be collected is less than projected TIF revenues per the city’s financial model, according to Hayes' Monday presentation.

The total MID fee that will be added to bills this round is $777,779.04.

To calculate the MID fees, the property tax to be collected is compared to projected TIF revenues per a financial model.

If the property tax on a parcel is greater than the projected assessment, no MID fee is added. If the property tax is less than the projected assessment, the net difference between those numbers is added to the parcel’s tax bill as a MID fee.

Hayes gave an example using parcel K, which has been planned for senior living development. The estimated tax to be collected is $17,579. The annual parcel assessment from the financial model is $397,872. The difference – $380,293 – will be added to the parcel’s tax bill as a MID fee.

Three parcels will not be charged a MID fee, according to Hayes. The properties where Ironwood Apartments and Southbound Smokehouse are will not have a MID fee. Just the residential portion of the Clubhouse will also not have a MID fee.

“The bottom line is the properties that are generating enough tax revenue aren’t hit with a MID fee, if you will, and the parcels – largely the undeveloped parcels that do not have anything going on there – are not generating tax revenue to keep those paying, so they get assessed a MID fee through the finance office,” said City Administrator Jim Clifford.

“That’s how we get some of these numbers associated with keeping things moving, if you will, for the city’s bond payments.”

Clifford said the City Council should expect to see the report on the MID each year around January or February.