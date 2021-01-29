City Council to discuss Riverside Village, upcoming election

North Augusta City Council will meet Monday to discuss a variety of topics, including Riverside Village assessments, the upcoming city election and the Aiken County ambulance service.

City Council will consider a resolution regarding the Municipal Improvement District assessments for the 2020-2021 assessment year.

The Municipal Improvement District is bounded by the Savannah River, Georgia Avenue, the brick ponds and Hammond’s Ferry.

The resolution to be considered by Council would, if passed, approve the annual assessment report and amendment of the assessment roll for the district and confirm collection of annual assessments.

Fees are levied on properties that don’t meet a property tax revenue target.

Cammie Hayes, the city’s finance director, described the fees during a February 2020 City Council meeting.

North Augusta collecting fees in Riverside Village to make up projected revenue difference Some Riverside Village property owners will be paying a fee as part of their taxes this year…

“There were amounts that were agreed to during the Master Development Agreement process that led up to us borrowing the bonds for Riverside Village project, and if the properties down there are not meeting the targets that were agreed to, the (Municipal Improvement District) fee comes in and covers the difference in that,” said Cammie Hayes.

The city levied fees on 16 parcels last year. Thirteen of those fees were not paid, and the properties were sent to a tax sale.

City Council will discuss the Municipal Improvement District report during the study session ahead of the meeting, as well as consider the resolution during the meeting.

City Council will also consider the first of two readings of an ordinance that, if passed, would partner with the Aiken County Board of Registrations and Elections to conduct a portion of the city’s 2021 municipal election.

Other agenda items:

• City Council will consider the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the code of ordinances to delete a requirement for general contractors to provide a surety bond to the city as a condition of being issues a license.

• City Council will consider recommendations by Mayor Bob Pettit for boards and commissions.

• City Council will consider a resolution that, if passed, would accept a deed of dedication for water systems for Wando Woodlands phase seven.

Monday's meeting will be held virtually and will be streamed to the city's Facebook and YouTube pages. The study session will begin at 6 p.m. and the meeting will be at 7 p.m.