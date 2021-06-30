NAMES AND NOTES FOR JUNE 30

McKie earns degree from University of South Carolina Beaufort
Harris McKie of North Augusta has earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of South Carolina Beaufort.
College of Charleston announces spring honors
The following North Augusta residents were named to the College of Charleston president's list for spring 2021: Melanie Snider, majoring in psychology, Emily Mullner, majoring in biology, Addison Laird, majoring in biology, and Katherine Wells, majoring in historic preservation/comm planning and geology.
Local receives Gold Award from Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands congratulates Brelyn Burt, North Augusta, for earning the Gold Award. Brelyn addressed the need for fresh vegetables in her community, especially for the elderly and those who cannot afford to buy them. Brelyn created Rainbow Falls Community Garden that also educates the community about healthy eating, lifestyle, relaxations and communication. The garden is bringing the community together to work toward healthy living.
The Gold Award is earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change. Whether it’s on a local, national or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.
Gold Award Girl Scouts develop a plan based on community needs and work 80 hours or more to implement a self-sustaining solution.
Holodak named to Baylor University dean's list
Jamie E. Holodak joined more than 4,700 Baylor University students in being named to the dean's academic honor list for the spring 2021 semester.
Students honored on the dean's list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Pressley graduates from Baylor University
Justin Miquelle Pressley joined more than 7,500 graduates of the Baylor University classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River.