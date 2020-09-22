Chamber president, CEO elected to industry board

Terra L. Carroll, president and CEO of the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an Alexandria, Virginia-based association of over 9,000 professionals who work for and with over 1,300 chambers of commerce.
Members of ACCE’s board of directors represent more than 50 organizations, including many of the world’s largest and most influential regional chambers of commerce.
“We are pleased to welcome Terra Carroll to the ACCE Board of Directors,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, president and CEO of ACCE. “She joins the organization’s volunteer leadership at a time when the role of chambers of commerce has never been more critical. In these unprecedented times, her expertise will help our volunteer leadership address today’s most pressing challenges, reimagine chambers and shape the future of our work.”
Terra Carroll has held the role of president and CEO of the North Augusta Chamber since August 2012. In this role, Terra represents the interest of 400 member businesses that employ over 45,000 people across South Carolina and Georgia. Terra began her Chamber career in 2000 and graduated from the U.S Chamber of Commerce SE Institute for Organizational Management in July 2012, in Athens, Georgia. Terra guides the Chamber efforts in focusing on advocacy, education and workforce development, public relations and small business development. She was recognized as Executive of the Year by the Carolina’s Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2017.
The mission of ACCE is to support and develop chamber professionals to lead businesses and their communities. ACCE identifies and analyzes trends affecting communities, shares best practices and develops benchmarking studies, in addition to providing other tools to help chamber leaders manage and improve operations at their organization.