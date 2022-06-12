A copper smelting plant is coming to Augusta. A local group is warning of the negative environmental impact.

Construction of a new copper-smelting and metals recycling plant not far from North Augusta is supposed to begin later this year, but its potential to emit a large number of pollutants in an area already given poor marks for air quality has prompted sharp criticism from a local environmental watchdog.

Construction of the facility was announced by its German ownership at the end of last year; its 150 acres will be part of the Augusta Corporate Park on Valencia Way, just off Mike Padgett Highway on Augusta’s south side.

The new plant is expected to create more than 125 jobs, but it's also expected to add to an air quality problem already exacerbated by decades of industrial activity, asserts local environmental non-profit Savannah Riverkeeper.

The Savannah Riverkeeper submitted nine pages of formal comment to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GaEPD) in opposition to Aurubis Richmond, LLC’s new industrial facility and the requests the company made in its air quality permit application.

The Riverkeeper asserted Aurubis' permit request “includes a shockingly high number, over 30, of highly dangerous pollutants, from arsenic to o-Xylene, to be released in and around the facility.”

The permit application, obtained on request by Post and Courier North Augusta from GaEPD, does list exactly 30 contaminants that are expected to be released as a result of operations at the Aurubis facility. Included in that list are both arsenic and o-Xylene, as well as the carcinogens beryllium, cadmium, chromium and nickel.

The Riverkeeper, headed by executive director Tonya Bonitatibus, said in its comments submitted to GaEPD that allowing the new plant to discharge pollutants at the volumes requested in Aurubis’ permit application would be “irresponsible and un-protective of the citizens our state Environmental Agency works to protect.”

“This is a facility requesting the ability to handle a large number of hazardous chemicals many of which if incorrectly handled could create legacy groundwater, soil and surface water contamination our community will have to deal with long after the company is gone,” the letter continues.

Though not required to do so, GaEPD may hold a hearing on the permit application if director Richard Dunn decides that doing so would aid the body in reviewing whether Aurubis' facility would be able to meet state and federal guidelines.

In the submitted comments to GaEPD, the Riverkeeper requested that the permit application be denied as currently written and that a 90-day extension be given to the review process.

The Riverkeeper also requested more information be given about how Aurubis will finance its facility, specifically the “bonds, insurance, and funds Aurubis will be required to maintain to ensure the protection of our citizens both from pollution” and from any economic burden that might otherwise come down to the taxpayer should the operations not produce what the company promises.

“In the unfortunate event that hazardous materials are leaked, spilled, or escaped from this facility, what are the steps and financial coverage set up to ensure that the state and federal governments are not left with the remediation and cleanup bill?” the Riverkeeper asked GaEPD.

Aurubis gets $760M local backing

Despite the environmental challenges ahead, Aurubis’ Augusta project received a boost of long-term confidence by the city of Augusta on May 31 when a Richmond County judge authorized the city’s Economic Development Authority to issue a maximum of $760 million in revenue bonds to “finance a portion of” the Aurubis plant.

Revenue bonds, unlike General Obligation bonds, are project-specific and paid back by the revenues generated by the project, in this case by the revenues that the Aurubis plant would take in through its operations.

The bond issue was authorized in three installments, with the first series A bonds not to exceed $360 million or an amount just above Aurubis’ original promise that its Augusta plant would be a $340 million investment in the area.

The series B bonds would be issued later on at a maximum $150 million, and the final series C bonds at a maximum $250 million.

Aurubis’ new plant is expected to create more than 125 jobs, according to a Nov. 10, 2021, news release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. The announcement had been made jointly with the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Construction of the plant is expected to begin later this year with commissioning to start in the first half of 2024. The plant would be fully online for production beginning in the latter half of 2024.

Operations at the facility would take circuit boards and copper cable and process the materials into some 35,000 metric tons (or about 77.2 million pounds) of blister copper annually. That material would then be further processed into other industrial and precious metals, largely at its European smelter sites, according to Aurubis’ own news release.

The company's ownership stated in that same news release that the Augusta facility is “a clear affirmation of the circular economy and the goal of carbon neutrality” and that the company “considers itself a provider of solutions for ecologically sustainable business activity to accelerate decarbonization.”

Aurubis also stated in the announcement that it has a goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

But how its new Augusta plant might fit into that goal still raised questions around how its emissions — those pollutants that are readily measured and controlled, but also “fugitive,” or escaped, emissions assumed to travel offsite — will directly impact the area.

“Those [fugitive] emissions should be aggressively minimized,” the Riverkeeper urged in the pages of comment sent to GaEPD. Raw materials “should be contained in warehouses and dust should be aggressively mitigated. Stormwater controls should require proper filtering of stormwater to ensure pollutants used on site have been removed from the stormwater before leaving the site.”

Air quality, environmental justice

“A facility unable to reduce its waste stream to a more manageable level should not locate in a community where air quality is already a serious concern,” the Riverkeeper said.

The American Lung Association has repeatedly listed Augusta among the most polluted metropolitan areas for air quality, and the city's position on that list has only worsened over each of past three years.

Data collected from 2018-2020 and published in April of this year put Augusta at #25 most polluted for year-round particle pollution (aka soot). That was a worsening from #28 on the Association’s 2021 list and from #36 in 2020.

The Association’s annual air quality report card, “State of the Air,” measures the effects of particle pollution and ozone pollution (aka smog) on citizens living in U.S. metropolitan areas.

“This area already suffers from relic heavy metal toxicity, which this plant could exacerbate,” the Riverkeeper said in its comments submitted to GaEPD. “Much of the relic contamination still sits in the soil and waterways around the area, waiting on taxpayer funds to remediate messes created from other industrial endeavors.”

South Augusta in particular, where the new Aurubis plant would be located, has seen a greater share of bad air.

Not far from the industrial corridor is the now abandoned and predominantly African American Hyde Park neighborhood.

The city of Augusta was forced to relocate the neighborhood several years ago after dangerous chemicals found in the ground water there were linked to higher-than-normal incidence rates for certain cancers and birth defects.

No mention of Hyde Park was made in the comments submitted to GaEPD by the Savannah Riverkeeper, but the Riverkeeper did point out the area’s large Black population and said that Aurubis’ new facility comes with “clear environmental justice implications.”