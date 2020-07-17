You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston woman charged with murder in May slaying

A North Charleston woman has been charged with murder, weeks after police announced they wanted to question her about a May homicide.

Nylesia Jahmera Mullins, 24, was jailed on a murder charge Thursday evening.

Police were called to her Plantation Road apartment May 28, according to an incident report, where they found Christopher Terrell Brown lying on the floor.

Brown, a 32-year-old from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police listed Mullins as a suspect in an initial incident report, and said in June that they were still searching for her. On Thursday, Charleston County deputies took her to the jail, where her bail hadn't yet been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

