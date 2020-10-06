North Augusta tennis cruising through season

Emma Shiver, Ann Marie Partl and their North Augusta High School tennis teammates began this week in a welcome situation, having nailed down a playoff spot and looking to claim a piece of the Region 5-AAAA title.
The team, with Kyle Smith as coach, started the week at 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the region, heading into an Oct. 6 contest at home versus South Aiken, the region's first-place team.
Smith's bunch had non-region action at home Monday, dumping Greenwood 6-1.
Ansley Hooks, a sophomore, has led the way for the Yellow Jackets this season, playing in the No. 1 singles spot. Following her, in order, have been seniors Bailey McNair and Brandy McNair, sophomore Partl and senior Shiver.