No stopping home prices, it seems; hot acquisition in the works for spice giant

US home price gains picking up speed
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices jumped in September as strong demand, low interest rates and the smallest number of available homes on record combined to push up housing costs.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, showed that home prices rose 6.6 percent in September from a year earlier, much higher than its 5.3 percent increase in August. That is the biggest increase since April 2018.
The viral pandemic disrupted the spring home buying season, pushing many sales into the late summer and fall. Home sales jumped to the highest level in 14 years in September, a sign that the increased ability of some Americans to work from home and the desire for more space is spurring greater demand.
Prices skyrocketed 11.4 percent in Phoenix compared with a year earlier, the biggest gain nationwide. Seattle reported the second highest increase, at 10.1 percent, followed by San Diego at 9.5 percent.
The number of homes for sale sank in September to the lowest level since records began in 1982, according to the National Association of Realtors. And last week mortgage rates fell to a record low of 2.72 percent, according to home loan financier Freddie Mac.
McCormick snaps up Cholula in $800M buy
NEW YORK — With millions dining at home for safety and a swing to the spicier side in the U.S. in recent years Cholula, the hot sauce with the distinctive wooden cap and a cult following, has become a very valuable brand.
McCormick & Co., the spice maker that dominates U.S. grocery shelves, said Tuesday that it was buying Cholula for $800 million from L Catteron, a private equity firm.
McCormick made a notable tilt toward the hot sauce shelf three years ago when it acquired Frank's RedHot, the preferred fuel in Buffalo wing recipes, as part of its $4.2 billion acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food business.
"The sauce with the little wooden cap is, like Frank's RedHot, well-known to 'chilli-heads' around the globe but its appeal is much wider," said Dean Best, food editor of Global Data.
McCormick said in September that revenue surged 8 percent during the third quarter as people replaced the contents of outdated spice racks, or started one for the first time.
"Hot sauce is an attractive, high-growth category and, as an iconic premium brand, Cholula is outpacing category growth," said McCormick CEO Lawrence Kurzius.
US consumers less bullish as virus spreads
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence fell to a reading of 96.1 in November as rising coronavirus cases pushed American optimism down to the lowest level since August.
The November reading released Tuesday by the the Conference Board said represents a drop from a revised 101.4 in October. The decline reflected a big drop in consumer expectations for income, business and labor market conditions.
The consumer confidence index is set on a scale with 100 equaling the confidence level in 1985.
In the leadup to the pandemic with the country enjoying unemployment at a half-century low of 3.9 percent, the confidence index had risen above 130. It stood at 132.6 in February but plunged to 85.7 in April as millions of Americans lost their jobs after the country went into lockdown to try to halt the spread of the pandemic.
The index has bounced around since its big April decline but remains well below the levels reached before the pandemic hit in March.
Best Buy's results top Wall St. views
NEW YORK — Best Buy Co. reported fiscal third-quarter results that blew through expectations as the nation's largest consumer electronics retailer enjoyed surging demand for items like home theater and appliances that help people learn, cook, work and connect in their homes during the pandemic.
The retailer, said that third-quarter profits rose 33 percent to $391 million while sales were up 21 percent to $11.85 billion. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 23 percent, while online sales in the U.S. surged 174 percent.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.
Ford buys freezers to store vaccine
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. bought a dozen ultra-cold freezers to store a COVID-19 vaccine that —once available— will be distributed to employees on a voluntary basis.
The automaker said the freezer purchase is the first step in a broader vaccine distribution plan, The Detroit News reported Tuesday.
"The health and safety of our workforce is our top priority," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said Tuesday.
"We've got a lot of safety protocols we have in place right now that are requirements in our plants and facilities," Felker added. "This would be another layer on top of what we're already doing to help keep our employees safe. We do take COVID very seriously."
At least three major drug companies have reported late-stage data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine as the world waits for breakthroughs that will end a pandemic that has pummeled the world economy and led to 1.4 million deaths.
Ga. judge to rule on coal ash cleanup bills
ATLANTA — A Georgia judge is considering arguments in a case challenging whether customers should have to pay to clean up Georgia Power Co.'s coal ash ponds.
The Sierra Club has sued, challenging the decision by the Public Service Commission last year to require customers to pay the $525 million cost of the cleanup, pushing up power rates. That cost was wrapped into a larger $1.8 billion rate increase.
After a court hearing Monday, WABE-FM reported that the t group argued Georgia Power shareholders should pay because the company has improperly allowed the coal ash to contaminate groundwater. The Sierra Club also argued Georgia Power hasn't provided enough information in its cleanup plans about how it will spend the money.
Coal ash is a toxic byproduct from burning coal for electricity that contains poisonous heavy metals such as arsenic, beryllium, chromium and cobalt.
Georgia Power is closing all of its coal ash ponds — there are 29 around the state — with tens of millions of tons of ash. The issue has been especially controversial around the middle Georgia town of Juliette, where tests have found heavy metal contaminants in the well water that residents drink. Residents and environmentalists blame coal ash from Georgia Power's nearby Plant Scherer.
Attorneys for Georgia Power, a unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., as well as for the Public Service Commission argue that Georgia Power hasn't done anything illegal and that the court can't second-guess the commission's decision.
UK firm plans to bring 1,000 jobs to W. Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A U.K. technology company plans to build a new facility in West Virginia that officials said Monday is expected to create 1,000 new manufacturing and technology jobs.
DST Innovations, which is based in Wales, is partnering with Blue Rock Manufacturing to develop clean energy technology. A manufacturing center will be set up in Morgantown and a future expansion will come to southern West Virginia, officials said.
Officials said the multimillion dollar production facility will be able to use coal, once the state's economic driver, and other organic materials to make "clean, sustainable energy storage products."
"West Virginia and Wales are proud mining communities," Gov. Jim Justice said.
Tony Miles, the CEO of DST, said that his company was able to find the coal it needed for its technology in West Virginia. Its website says it converts coal to create activated hard carbon, which is used in batteries and in other ways of storing energy.
German firms are feeling less confident
BERLIN — Business confidence in Germany, Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners, fell for a second consecutive month in November as a resurgence of coronavirus infections led to partial shutdowns across the continent, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday.
Still, the decline was smaller than economists had predicted. And official data released separately on Tuesday showed that the economy performed a bit better in the third quarter than previously reported.
The Ifo institute said that its business confidence index reading declined to 90.7 from 92.5 a month earlier. Economists had forecast a drop to 90.2.
The drop was driven largely by a considerable worsening of companies' expectations for the next six months. Their assessment of their current situation was only slightly worse. Ifo's survey is based on monthly responses from about 9,000 companies in various sectors.
Germany entered a partial shutdown on Nov. 2, with restaurants, bars, leisure and sports facilities closing but nonessential shops and schools remaining open. It was originally slated to last four weeks, but federal and state officials appear certain to extend it until shortly before Christmas on Wednesday. Although German authorities hope to start vaccinations by early in the new year, it is likely to be months before all restrictions can be dropped.
Officials are hopeful that the overall damage from the pandemic to Germany's economy and finances will be manageable.