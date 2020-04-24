Zoom event for African American USC students marred by 'racist incident'

A virtual event for African American students at the University of South Carolina was marred by unknown individuals who used racial slurs and uploaded obscene images, officials confirmed late Friday.
USC's Association of African American Students held its annual end of the year cookout on the video conferencing application Zoom because of the current coronavirus pandemic, according to a tweet by the student organization.
"During the cookout, unknown persons entered and proceeded to post a plethora of images, videos and messages containing racist slurs and derogatory terms," the post said.
Earlier tonight, our spring cookout was interrupted by a racist incident. As a student group, we are here to support one of another. The message below addresses tonight’s incident. pic.twitter.com/CQ4b3zVCkE— AAAS (@AAAS_1968) April 25, 2020
In a tweet, USC President Bob Caslen called what happened "absolutely unacceptable (and) disgusting."
"I can't apologize enough to the USC students who witnessed such ignorance while gathering to fellowship with one another during this unprecedented time," Caslen said.
What happened at the AAAS Cookout is absolutely unacceptable & disgusting. I can’t apologize enough to the @UofSCstudents who witnessed such ignorance while gathering to fellowship with one another during this unprecedented time. University officials are aware & are investigating— Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) April 25, 2020
University officials are investigating what happened, he said.
A letter posted to Twitter by USC's Student Government contained further details about what happened.
About 50 minutes into the virtual cookout, around 6:50 p.m., individuals started on their racist tirade, according to the letter.
Our Official Statement regarding this evening’s AAAS Virtual Cookout: pic.twitter.com/55BxRFz5Fh— UofSC Student Government (@UofSCSG) April 25, 2020
"We are devastated by this appalling conduct during an event meant to celebrate successes of the year," the letter said. "Discrimination of any form will never be tolerated within our university and those responsible for this hateful act will be held accountable."
Zoom's official Twitter account responded to a tweet by one of the student organization's members who documented the racist incident. The video conferencing company requested further details on what happened.
Aidan - We are very upset to hear about this. Can you please share the details of this meeting via DM? We will escalate to our trust and safety team. Please also see https://t.co/qVHopYXKUi for protecting your meetings.— Zoom (@zoom_us) April 24, 2020