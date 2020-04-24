You are the owner of this article.
Zoom event for African American USC students marred by 'racist incident'

  • Updated
University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina. Provided

 Provided

A virtual event for African American students at the University of South Carolina was marred by unknown individuals who used racial slurs and uploaded obscene images, officials confirmed late Friday. 

USC's Association of African American Students held its annual end of the year cookout on the video conferencing application Zoom because of the current coronavirus pandemic, according to a tweet by the student organization. 

"During the cookout, unknown persons entered and proceeded to post a plethora of images, videos and messages containing racist slurs and derogatory terms," the post said. 

In a tweet, USC President Bob Caslen called what happened "absolutely unacceptable (and) disgusting."

"I can't apologize enough to the USC students who witnessed such ignorance while gathering to fellowship with one another during this unprecedented time," Caslen said. 

University officials are investigating what happened, he said. 

A letter posted to Twitter by USC's Student Government contained further details about what happened. 

About 50 minutes into the virtual cookout, around 6:50 p.m., individuals started on their racist tirade, according to the letter. 

"We are devastated by this appalling conduct during an event meant to celebrate successes of the year," the letter said. "Discrimination of any form will never be tolerated within our university and those responsible for this hateful act will be held accountable."

Zoom's official Twitter account responded to a tweet by one of the student organization's members who documented the racist incident. The video conferencing company requested further details on what happened. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

