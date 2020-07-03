YWCA Greater Charleston offering tools to minority female entrepreneurs

The coronavirus is disproportionately impacting minority businesses, but the lack of resources has long hindered women of color from starting their own companies at all.

That might be changing. The number of firms owned by women of color grew by 163 percent from 2007 to 2018, according to the 2018 State of Women-Owned Business Report commissioned by American Express.

For those who break through the barriers, however, Charleston-area business coach Keisha Smith said those companies often don't survive because the do not have proper support.

“They start, but they're not growing," said Smith, who founded The Business Office of South Carolina.

A local nonprofit is working to address the issue.

YWCA Greater Charleston recently held a second session of its Women’s Empowerment 360 Degrees, a program aimed at helping women of color overcome barriers to entrepreneurship and providing them with tools to start, grow or sustain their businesses.

The eight-week workshop series offers courses that help students learn to build budgets, manage time, develop pitches, create price lists and other necessary tools for being successful entrepreneurs.

The program falls in line with YWCA's overall initiative of empowering women, which also includes efforts to reduce the wage gap, said LaVanda Brown, executive director of the organization.

She said she would like to see more women of color start businesses. Many women operate hobbies, not realizing it could be professional endeavor, she said.

"Businesses are starting every day," she said. "There’s no reason why women of color should not be represented in those numbers.”

The eight participants of the inaugural series, which launched in February, included a manger of a hair salon, school and nonprofit; a school teacher hoping to launch a creative marketing business; a financial solutions expert; and several others. It culminated with a virtual commencement April 20, featuring words from Carolyn Hunter, founder of C&A Unlimited Inc. and owner of three Charleston area McDonald’s franchises.

The second series wrapped up on Monday when 10 students finished weeks of classes, held online due to the coronavirus.

The effort started initially as part of a national pilot program done in partnership with McDonald's, and it was funded through a grant. YWCA paid for the second series of courses and will conduct fundraising to raise money to continue the sessions. The next one is scheduled for September and is already filled to capacity.

Persons can support the endeavor by donating online at ywcagc.org/donate.

Goose Creek resident April Richardson attended the first series of workshops with intentions to build a content marketing business, something she had already started as a side hustle. But Richardson shifted gears after hearing in the first course her business coach stress the need of pursuing one's passion. Richardson now plans an initiative called Black Girls Survival Guide Collective, which would bring together professionals and others to talk about important issues, such as mental health. The layout would be panel discussions, which would be held virtually during the pandemic.

"I realized my passion was supporting people," Richardson said. "I wanted it to be a bigger picture.”

Richardson, who works in the nonprofit field, said she didn't see a lot of Black female entrepreneurs while growing up in Goose Creek. She's seeing more as she attends networking events.

The greatest takeaways of the YWCA program were meeting a network of Black, businesses-minded women and obtaining tangible resources on how to create a plan for her business, which is already in the works.

“The hardest part is getting started," Richardson said.

Smith, who lead the courses, stressed to the students the importance of using research to understand the competition, potential environmental impacts on a business and other important subjects.