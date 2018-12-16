In two years, many of the state's young offenders will be relocated to facilities closer to their homes as the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice adopts a more progressive practice to housing youths.
One central facility in Columbia, called the Broad River Road Complex, currently houses all juveniles serving time within the DJJ system, with an average daily population of 112 youths.
Officials say a $7.2 million project to expand to three regional facilities by the end of 2020 represents a monumental shift for the Palmetto State. Some attorneys and advocates are hopeful that the initiative will boost visits from families, strengthen community ties and reduce recidivism for youths in long-term confinement.
The average stay within DJJ is two to three years. To move juveniles closer to their families, the agency plans to keep its Columbia facility and re-purpose two buildings that currently serve as evaluation centers. One is in the Dorchester County town of Ridgeville; the other is in the Upstate city of Union. Evaluations for juveniles awaiting dispositions in their cases will be centralized in Columbia.
Last year, 68 percent of juveniles in long-term confinement were held more than 75 miles away from home. Under the new plan, only about 29 percent of committed youth will be more than 75 miles away.
DJJ Director Freddie Pough said this regional approach should make visitation easier for parents. Some juveniles have gone a year or longer without a visit, he added.
“A number of my young people, they don’t come from the best socioeconomic backgrounds, so their parents don’t have the economic means to make it to Columbia on a regular basis,” Pough told a crowd during a meeting in Summerville last month. He urged the attendees to think about children holistically.
Studies have shown that young people in juvenile facilities are less likely to have behavioral issues when they receive regular family visits. DJJ also may change its policy to allow visits from people who aren't legal guardians, such as extended relatives, coaches and mentors.
Gordan Brown, a 23-year-old North Charleston resident who served time as a juvenile for armed robbery, expects the plan to position teens for greater success as they try to reintegrate back into their communities.
Coming home at 18 was tough for Brown. He'd been incarcerated in Columbia for two years, and when he returned, he said some relatives pegged him as a "throwaway of the system," before learning about how he had earned college credits online while at Broad River.
"With the facility being closer to home, I feel like I could’ve gotten more of a family relationship," he said. "It would’ve definitely eased the transition."
DJJ expects to hold a maximum of 60 juveniles at any given time at each of the three long-term facilities.
Housing young offenders in smaller settings isn't a new concept. Missouri has found success in a therapeutic approach to juvenile justice, which favors group homes over large prison facilities. An initiative in New York City also places juveniles in home-like settings instead of sending them to far-off prisons.
DJJ's regionalization has been a long time coming, said Columbia lawyer Jay Elliott, who has argued in favor of the approach since the mid-1980s. For youthful offenders, the state has been slow to move away from a prison mentality, he said.
"The reaction generally in the past has been it's a great idea but there’s never been a will to do it," Elliott said. "In fairness to the department, you gotta look at what surrounds them: the politics of fighting crime over the last 40 to 50 years in South Carolina."
One focus will be softening the aesthetics of the buildings in Ridgeville and Union to match the current complex in Columbia, which is laid out like a campus. DJJ plans to add chalkboard walls, sound barriers, green space and a multi-purpose vocational building at each site, said Monique McDaniels, DJJ senior strategist.
Some observers say it's a significant step but one that doesn't go far enough.
During last month's town hall, Susan Dunn, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, questioned the agency's decision to keep its nearly 20-year-old buildings, which she said too closely resemble prisons.
"Those buildings are awful. It’s not best practice to put kids in facilities like that," she said, suggesting that the state model the Missouri system for youth rehabilitation in group homes and smaller facilities.
Pough said he's open to the idea of even smaller facilities that don't have an institutional feel. But that type of reform will require data, and he said he's not comfortable with waiting to act until state funding is available. The regionalization project will be paid for with carry-forward funds.
"I feel that it’s best to take baby steps than no steps," Pough said.
The new model will expand workforce development training, and vocational programs will align with job opportunities in their region. For example, the Ridgeville facility will emphasize horticulture and culinary arts to encourage young people to tap into jobs in the tourism industry.
The upcoming facility in the Lowcountry is being applauded by parents like one North Charleston mother who doesn't have reliable transportation and who sees her 17-year-old son at the Columbia complex about twice a month.
The mother, who asked not to be identified due to concerns of reprisal against her family, said their visits are usually punctuated by talks about her son's future once he's released from DJJ.
Those positive interactions are important for his rehabilitation, she said. She can hear the disappointment in his voice when she tells him she can't find a ride to see him. That would be easier if he were closer to home.
"Kids want to make sure they have that support system," the mother said. "The closer, the better."