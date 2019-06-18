A 17-year-old from North Charleston was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 in York County Monday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.
Quinyah McCoy was in the back seat of a car that was struck by another vehicle on northbound I-77, according to the York County Coroner's Office. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt confirmed McCoy was a student at the Charleston County School of the Arts.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances behind the crash.
According to multiple media reports, the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday on I-77 near mile marker 82.
A second person, the driver of the car McCoy was in, has also died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Rock Hill Herald. The driver was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released.
Three other people were also injured in the crash, according to the Herald.
The Post and Courier has reached out to the Highway Patrol, York County Coroner's Office and Rock Hill Fire Department for more information.
Further information about the crash and condition of those involved was not available Tuesday night.