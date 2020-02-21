Yes, Mount Pleasant, there's been a hiccup with traffic light timing on Highway 17

MOUNT PLEASANT — On weekday mornings, a flood of traffic pours down U.S. Highway 17 heading south toward the Ravenel Bridge, but recently it's been taking a lot longer than usual.

"Everything is now a bottleneck except when I leave at 6:30 a.m. or earlier," said Greg Conners, who lives in the north end of town.

Conners said he and other residents have been talking on Facebook and Nextdoor about how the timing of the traffic signals on Highway 17 seems to be off.

And it turns out they're right.

The good news is the traffic has been worse than usual for a reason and it will get better by late April, according to town officials.

James K. Aton, Mount Pleasant's operations division chief, said the town has been upgrading the timing systems on five Highway 17 traffic signals at key intersections, switching from video-based monitoring to ones that use radar to detect traffic.

During the signal upgrade process, there have been periods of time when no traffic-detection systems were operating at some intersections — some of the busiest in the town. When traffic-detection systems aren't working, traffic signals change based on the time of day.

"Although these timings are relatively efficient in off-peak hours, they do create additional delay during the heavier periods of the day," Alton said.

Radar-based detection will improve traffic flow because they outperform video-based systems when there's rain, fog or ice, he said. Such systems were installed along Coleman Boulevard recently, and complaints have fallen sharply, Aton said.

The Highway 17 intersections where the systems are being upgraded are:

Houston Northcutt Boulevard

Interstate-526/Hungryneck Boulevard

Mathis Ferry Road/Venning Road

Hamlin Road/Brickyard Parkway

Lexington Drive/Oakland Market Road

Both the video and the radar traffic detection systems adjust signals in real time, within guidelines the town programs in, such as minimum and maximum times for green, yellow and red lights, Aton said.

Mount Pleasant is responsible for timing and maintaining 63 sets of traffic signals, and plans to eventually switch all of them to the radar-based systems, which cost about $3,500 more than video-based systems.

Once they are up and running and working together, the systems are expected to improve traffic flow by better adapting to changing conditions. They will also feed more data to the town, such as which intersections have problems with people running red lights.

"We anticipate that the (Highway 17) corridor will go into full adaptive coordination in late April," Aton said. "The existing radars are currently being used for detection only and the signals are coordinated based off of time-of-day plans, but when the adaptive coordination occurs, drivers should notice a difference."