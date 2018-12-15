Three years after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across all 50 states, the LGBT community is looking at new challenges while making sure to protect its hard-fought gains.
In the Lowcountry, the Alliance for Full Acceptance, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, has been an essential source for change on the local level.
From controversial billboards to trainings with police officers to helping towns and cities pass anti-discrimination laws, the group has been recognized nationally as one of the most ambitious civil rights organizations. Next year, the group will lead a seminar at an international civil rights organizations conference in Detroit.
At the same time, the organization has pivoted to be more representative of marginalized groups, including transgender and gender non-binary people, LGBT communities of color and the aging LGBT population.
Chase Glenn, the first transgender executive director of AFFA, has built upon the group's successes of the past 20 years while pushing for institutional changes across the board. His leadership comes at a time when hate crimes against the LGBT community have increased, he said.
"Now is not the time to be comfortable, to rest on the victories of the past," he said. "Now is the time to be even more vigilant."
Origins
In the late 1990s, gays and lesbians timidly met in the dark backroom at Ryan's Steakhouse to gather socially. The group was called Low Country Gay and Lesbian Alliance. Last names were not shared.
During this time it was illegal to be gay. Being gay could get one fired or denied housing. TV shows like "Modern Family" and "Will and Grace" had yet to come out.
Linda Ketner, a lesbian, realized Charleston could do better. She rallied others and co-founded the Alliance for Full Acceptance. Leaders promised to be out at work and in public. In November of 1998, about 30 showed up to the first meeting at the Francis Marion Hotel.
Ketner asked attendees if they were out at work and with their families. About five hands went up.
Battling internalized homophobia with workshops quickly became one of AFFA's core missions, Ketner said.
"If you grow up hearing you are less than, you believe you are less than," she said.
In 1999, AFFA paid for its first media campaign, a billboard on Interstate 26. Primitive by today's standards, the message was revolutionary at the time, Ketner said.
The sign read: "Gay and lesbian people are valued members of this community."
The billboard incited dozens of angry letters and even some death threats to AFFA leaders. A church erected a competing billboard, bearing a message that God damned gays to hell.
Then AFFA received a letter from a 16-year-old girl.
She wrote that she was driving toward Charleston when she noticed the billboard. She got off on the next exit, re-entered the interstate and drove past it once more — just to make sure she had read the words correctly. She then drove to the exit closest to the billboard, parked her car and wept.
For the first time, the girl wrote, she saw a message that reflected things she had always known about herself.
'The movable middle'
By 2001, AFFA had 1,500 active members. Roughly 200 showed up to meetings regularly. That same year, Warren Redman-Gress, a gay ex-Catholic priest, was appointed the group's official leader. This made AFFA the first LGBT rights organization in South Carolina to have a full-time staff.
"I used to joke about the fact that I was the only person in S.C. paid to be gay," Redman-Gress said.
AFFA has always been an organization focused on acceptance, not alienation, he said. Radical right-wing groups — like the authors of the death threats — were never the intended targets of AFFA's training and education.
"We're focused on the movable middle," he said.
In the early 2000s, AFFA led trainings at mental health facilities around the state, as well as in police departments. The road wasn't without bumps, however. In 2004, during a training for middle school social workers from around South Carolina, a social worker stood up and told Redman-Gress that if a student were to come out to him, he would feel compelled to pray over the student and then call the child's parents.
Successes far outweighed the failures. Because of AFFA, the Charleston Police Department removed a question about homosexuality from its job application. In 2009, the cities of Charleston and North Charleston, as well as the town of Folly Beach, wrote ordinances protecting the LGBT community.
In 2006, AFFA spent $250,000 fighting a proposed state amendment that defined marriage as a union explicitly between a man and a woman. Despite hundreds of letters from the LGBT community and straight allies, lawmakers passed it anyway.
In 2014, former Charleston County Councilwoman Colleen Condon and her wife sued the state for their right to marry — a move that helped prompt the Supreme Court of the United States to decide to rule on marriage equality in 2015. Shortly after, federal rulings legalized same-sex adoption.
Becoming more inclusive
While 2015 marked an unprecedented victory for gays, lesbians and bisexuals across the country, there is work to be done with regard to basic everyday rights, such as job protection, access to housing and hotels and access to health care.
When it comes to safety, the transgender community and LGBT communities of color are even more at risk.
Transgender issues are at the forefront of many social justice campaigns. Researchers at the Williams Institute of UCLA found in 2014 that transgender adults were 14 times more likely to think about suicide and 22 times more likely to attempt suicide than those in the general population.
2017 was the highest year on record for transgender slayings with 28. As of last week, 24 transgender people have been killed in 2018, according to the Human Rights Campaign. One of those people was Sasha Wall, 29, a transgender woman of color who was fatally shot in April in Chesterfield County.
When Redman-Gress retired a nearly two years ago, he was thrilled that Glenn, a transgender man, had stepped up to replace him.
"It's so much easier to be a gay male in the community than it is to be a male trans person in the community," he said. "(As director), I had blinders on. There were things that I knew I was not getting ... things that a transgender person that could bring to the organization."
Transgender people are often easy targets because their identities are often misunderstood — even by members of the rest of the LGBT community, Glenn said. That’s partly because of misinformation about who they are. Gender identity is different from sexual orientation, and the two can be mutually exclusive.
There is no transgender "Will and Grace," Glenn added. In many states, transgender people face hardships when trying to legally change their genders or use the correct bathroom.
Where can AFFA step in? On the local level.
Earlier this spring, the group sponsored an event in which a panel of transgender people spoke at a brewery in North Charleston. After the attack on a transgender woman on Ann Street, a group called We Are Family met with Charleston police and led a specialized training for officers. AFFA will offer future trainings.
AFFA is also paying more attention to the aging LGBT population, whose rights to health care, legal wills and retirement communities are not in place. And the group is more aggressively uniting with other minority groups.
This article has been updated to include information about We Are Family, a group that led a training for Charleston police officers.