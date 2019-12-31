When Kimberly Shawn Vaught was riding through the mountains of Tennessee to visit his grandmother as a child, he found a stray puppy by the road. He told his family he wouldn't leave until he found the puppy's home, and he went door to door until he succeeded.

That's how Cathy Abbott remembers her younger brother as a child. She never got to know him as an adult. Forty years ago, on New Year's Day 1980, Vaught's body was found on the Charleston Naval Base. The 21-year-old had been strangled. To this day, agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service haven't been able to identify a motive or a suspect.

Vaught was a Navy hull maintenance technician from Odenton, Md., assigned to the USS Moosbrugger at the Navy base. He'd spent his New Year's Eve at the Enlisted Club, where he was last seen around 1 a.m. after last call at the bar. Two sailors found his body, with metal wire around his neck, at 12:45 p.m. on New Year's Day beside the intersection of Bainbridge Avenue and Holland Street.

He was missing his shoes, socks, wallet, military ID and glasses, but investigators don't think it was a robbery because he had very little money. At the time, Naval Investigative Service agents interviewed more than 300 people, including the ship's entire crew. No one came up as a suspect, and they couldn't find any reason Vaught would be targeted. In 1996, the case was passed to the agency's newly created Cold Case Homicide Unit. To date, that unit has solved more than 60 cases.

To offer tips If you have any information about Kimberly Shawn Vaught, please contact NCIS through the NCIS Tips mobile app or at ncis.navy.mil.

The Vaught case is one of the most difficult they're working, the special agent in charge said. She asked to remain anonymous because her job could entail undercover work.

"It's always been that proverbial whodunit," the agent said. Over the past 40 years, investigators have looked at dozens of potential motives, but nothing stuck.

The 40th anniversary of the case is giving investigators hope. "One of the things we know from cold cases is that with the passage of time, relationships change, alliances change, family structures change. It's amazing how often that solves a case," the agent said.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information reach out to them, even if it's just memories of how Vaught might have spent that final night. NCIS hasn't been able to account for Vaught's whereabouts between 1 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Jan. 1.

"We haven't put this one down. We need your help," the agent said. "It's a confounding case." Dozens of agents have worked on Vaught's investigation, but it's one of their toughest, she said.

In South Carolina, NCIS is working only one other cold case, in partnership with the Goose Creek Police Department: the disappearance of 14-year-old Kevin McClam in 1997.

The agent hopes that since Vaught's murder occurred on a holiday, people can look at photos from parties to see if Vaught was there, or search their memories for anything about his history or relationships, or the dynamics on the Moosbrugger and at the Navy base.

The agent's job isn't easy. "You deal with grieving families and families that have not had answers for decades. But then when you do bring them answers, there's nothing better in the world," she said. "It's worth the work to bring some solace for them."

Cathy Abbott, Vaught's older sister, doesn't think she'll ever find closure. She just wants answers.

She remembers how dedicated her brother was to their family. He was two years younger than her, but when Abbott had a child soon after losing her husband, Vaught "told me that I'd never have to worry about anything as long as he was around," she said.

He wanted children, and had already picked out a name for his daughter: Jaime, the name Abbott later gave to her own daughter in his memory. First, he wanted to see the world. He was excited to join the Navy and loved being on the ship, Abbott said.

Mostly, she remembers his kindness. Their mother called him her "sunshine child." When she and their older brother played pranks on him, he'd never get mad, she said.

His death was unthinkable. "He'd be the last person that you'd think that would happen to. You always think that happens to bad people," Abbott said.

Forty years later, it's still an open wound, but she believes the answers are out there. Her parents wrote countless letters to investigators, Congress members, anyone they thought could help. Her father once told her, "I think the whole damn Navy has my phone number."

They passed away years ago without getting those answers, she said.

Abbott hasn't given up. She asks that if anyone has even a single memory of that night or of her brother around that time, nothing is too insignificant.

Anything could help solve the puzzle, Abbott said. She's watched her children grow up, including a son, Shawn, named for her brother, and Jaime, for the daughter he couldn't have.

"What was taken away from us was not just one person. It was grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, a sister-in-law. A wedding, a graduation," Abbott said. "It was a whole lifetime that was taken away from us."