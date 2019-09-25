MONCKS CORNER —The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a 23-year cold case of suspected arson at Macedonia High School.
A source close to the investigation confirmed the case involved the school fire.
Jeremy Baker, chief deputy for the Berkeley County department, would not confirm details about the suspect or the charges.
He directed The Post and Courier to a scheduled 3 p.m. press conference.
South Carolina is among the few states for which there is no statue of limitations on criminal charges.
The Sunday, Aug. 4, 1996 fire was called into police at around 3:30 a.m., The Post and Courier reported at the time. There were no reported injuries.
Former Macedonia Rural Fire Department chief Cleveland Mills said in 1996 the fire was one of the largest in the county's history and took 100 firefighters from 26 departments over three hours to extinguish.
Investigators immediately suspected arson, as there were signs of forced entry — a broken back window and overturned trophy cases.
The case remained cold since the fire two weeks before the school year began and just before the school was to close and be consolidated with the new Timberland High School.