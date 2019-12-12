ST. GEORGE — On one family's last visit to NewSpring Church in North Charleston, a shy young boy was reluctant to leave his parents for the children's program. It was a volunteer who greeted him and sent his parents to the worship area.

By that evening, when the child told his mother about his day, authorities would begin uncovering evidence of sexual assaults on the congregation's children.

The volunteer, 29-year-old Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, was found guilty Thursday in circuit court of six charges related to four of the 15 children police have identified as victims. He will serve a total of 75 years in prison.

"Were it not for (that boy), who was so very brave, who told his parents what happened to him, we would not be here today," Assistant Solicitor Kelly LaPlante told the jury in closing statements.

The trial centered on six of the 24 counts authorities filed against Hazlett after the boy told of the assault. Officials soon uncovered surveillance footage that supported the claims and revealed new victims, which Hazlett corroborated to a detective.

"This was a puzzle that was so simple that we believe a 3- or 4-year-old could put it together," LaPlante said.

On Wednesday, solicitors screened a surveillance video showing Hazlett shepherding the four preschool-age boys to the church's bathroom, where he leaned over them as they used the toilets. Just minutes passed between some attacks, with Hazlett molesting a second boy as the first victim finished washing his hands.

At one point, Hazlett used his cellphone to record the children.

A quarter of the victims' families left the courtroom when LaPlante pulled up screenshots of the surveillance footage. She'd warned those who weren't ready to rehear details of the assaults.

One victim's grandfather who stayed through the beginning of LaPlante's address darted from the front row when she told the jury of a 4-year-old who tried to push Hazlett off of him.

Each child's parents took the stand to identify their sons, remembering the clothes they'd worn that day and describing how they've struggled to trust teachers, baby sitters and faith leaders.

"(My son) used to love going to church, and now we're terrified to even take him," one father told the court.

Hazlett decided not to testify in his own defense, but in the sentencing phase he begged for mercy, citing an abusive upbringing and subsequent struggle to treat the mental illness he says led him to molest the boys.

His mother and younger sister asked the same, saying Hazlett would dedicate his life to eliminating abuse around him.

But the victims' parents reminded the judge of the 11 S.C. victims whose cases haven't yet been prosecuted, and an Ohio case in which Hazlett was convicted of sexually assaulting a preteen boy years ago. His November 2018 arrest interrupted his attempts to adopt another young boy.

"You show no remorse," one woman told Hazlett before he received the maximum sentence for each attack.

More criminal charges are pending, as well as a lawsuit from the victims' families blaming the church for failing to notice and address Hazlett's behavior.

Authorities had offered Hazlett a plea deal that would have required him to admit to 15 of the counts against him and spend 50 years in prison in exchange for avoiding the potential maximum penalty of a life sentence.

Instead, he'll spend what his sister called a life sentence behind bars — 15 years each for three third-degree criminal sexual misconduct with a minor charges to run consecutively, followed by 30 years for the first-degree criminal sexual misconduct with a minor charge. Two 10-year sentences for first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor will run concurrently with the rest.