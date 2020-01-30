Seven years after a landmark case that found South Carolina's parole board had been miscalculating the standards for inmates who petitioned them for freedom, one man whose case has pinballed through the state's courts for 19 years has won his release.

In a unanimous ruling filed Wednesday, the S.C. Supreme Court decided that David Lee Rose, who appeared before the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services in 2001, should have been granted parole nearly two decades ago.

During those two decades, Rose missed the advent of some things most people today take for granted, including Facebook, the iPhone, game consoles like Xbox and GPS.

"The evidence manifestly establishes that Rose received the requisite number of votes in favor of parole in 2001, but he remains in jail to this day," Justice John Kittredge wrote in the unanimous ruling that mandated Rose's release.

Rose, now 69, was first incarcerated in 1978 when a Laurens County judge sentenced him to life for kidnapping. He successfully bid for parole in 1986, but failed to report to his officer and was rearrested in 2000. A year later, he appeared before the parole board and contended that four of the six board members at the hearing voted for his release.

That's when things got complicated.

Rose and his cousin argued a DPPPS official said after the hearing that four board members had voted for his freedom but that he'd need more support to be granted parole.

South Carolina law requires at least four of the board's seven members to be present at a parole hearing. A 1986 amendment required a two-thirds majority of the board to authorize parole for inmates convicted of violent crimes like Rose's. From 1986 to 2013, DPPPS interpreted that to mean that at least five votes were necessary to grant parole, including for inmates who'd been sentenced before 1986, when just four votes were necessary.

That allowed for what the court called "absurd results," as an inmate's case could have been heard by four members of the board, whose unanimous vote wouldn't be considered enough to grant parole.

It continued until 2013, when a woman incarcerated for murder in 1982 took DPPPS to court, saying that since four of the six board members who went to her hearing voted for her release, she should have been granted parole. The court agreed, leading to a flood of inmates who asked that the ruling be applied to their own cases.

"Because DPPPS had a policy of destroying records of parole hearings, it was, to put it mildly, difficult to determine which inmates were wrongly denied parole," the justices wrote.

Rose was among them, and represented himself for over a decade before a supporter reached out to Travis Dayhuff, who'd won the 2013 case. Dayhuff took on Rose's case, leading a circuit court judge to order DPPPS to investigate his claims.

The investigator, a DPPPS employee, reviewed the only evidence left in Rose's case: sworn statements from Rose and his cousin, along with a ledger that noted his petition had been rejected but didn't specify the number of votes. The department's other records were destroyed before the 2013 case, according to court records.

Using those findings, DPPPS made its final decision in Rose's case: without evidence proving the vote, he'd have to remain behind bars.

Rose appealed the decision in administrative law court, which noted the only records of the vote indicated that he was entitled to parole. DPPPS appealed that ruling to the court of appeals, which overturned the decision.

"DPPPS apparently believes it may simply claim that because it does not have any evidence of the vote count in its own records — which it destroyed prior to Patton's investigation, and which, by its own admission, would not have included the vote count anyway — it can nonetheless somehow claim it properly denied Rose parole in 2001," the justices wrote.

Though his freedom's been decided, Rose will appear before the board one more time so they can determine the conditions of his parole. DPPPS can appeal to a higher court. Its counsel was still reviewing the ruling and declined to comment on the case.

Not many people are in Rose's position, according to Dayhuff, so the ruling likely won't affect other prisoners. But for a man who spent nearly 20 additional years behind bars, it means a second chance at life.