Over 40 years after escaping from custody, a former South Carolina inmate was found and rearrested on New Year's Day in Delaware.
Jose Chico Romero, 64, was serving an 18-year sentence for armed robbery in Aiken County. On Dec. 13, 1979, he escaped from an Anderson County housing unit where he had been assigned for a work-release program, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Romero was one of several state inmates assigned to live and work there. Under current classification rules, Romero would not have qualified for the program, the Corrections Department said.
"I don't care if you're gone for 40 minutes or 40 years, we're not going to stop looking for you," Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling said. "I want (inmates) to do their time and go on to be productive members of society."
Authorities lost track of Romero until Saturday, when police in Dover, Del., arrested him on charges of trespassing and public intoxication. He was processed and released under the alias Arnaldo Figueroa, but officials rearrested him Wednesday when his fingerprints came back as a match for those in Romero's file.
Romero waived his extradition hearing and will return to the Palmetto State to serve the approximately seven years that remain of his original sentence and face a charge of unlawful escape, which could carry a sentence of up to 15 additional years behind bars.
He also faces charges of forgery, criminal impersonation, being an out-of-state fugitive, public intoxication, loitering and trespassing in Delaware.