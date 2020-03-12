10-year sentence for man charged in 2018 shooting that injured father, killed son

A wife's tears and father's forgiveness left a packed courtroom in tears Thursday morning as a judge sentenced a man for his role in the shooting of a man and his son, who died in the ambush robbery.

Daquintez Jermont Gadsden, of North Charleston, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges and apologized to Bryan Cooke's family after they told the court of how they've struggled with is loss. His 20-year sentence was suspended to 10 years followed by a five-year probation period.

Gadsden and his codefendant, Aaron Jordan White, were still enrolled at Greg Mathis Charter High School when they went to the veteran's home on Matipan Avenue in North Charleston where Cooke and his father, Michael Cooke, were replacing old plumbing.

The Cookes would have been happy to help if the two men had been in need, Michael Cooke told Judge Bentley Price.

But they were never given the chance.

White opened fire, leaving the Mount Pleasant pastor with bullets through his head, stomach, thigh and arm.

"My son ran after them and collapsed," Michael Cooke said. By the time authorities arrived, the 41-year-old had died of a bullet wound to the shoulder.

White, 20, pleaded guilty to murder in November and is serving life without parole.

Gadsden's attorney, Jerod Frazier, argued that White had planned the attack and pulled the trigger.

"(Gadsden's) greatest crime that day was not having the courage to walk away," Frazier said.

Michael Cooke is praying for Gadsden, he said, but thinks about what could have happened if he'd stopped his friend from shooting.

"Imagine a world like that," Cooke said. "A world designed for life, not for death."

Bryan Cooke's wife, Jenna, described how their daughter would never benefit from her father's plans to coach her softball team and teach her to drive.

"I had to explain to a six-year-old, who believed in unicorns and magic, that there is pure evil in the world," said Bryan Cooke's wife, Jenna.

With several dozen friends packing the courtroom, the Cookes are supporting each other and cherishing memories of Bryan, they said.

"You go through pain ... and you absorb it," Michael Cooke said. "Our lives have been permanently altered by the loss of Bryan."