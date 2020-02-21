24-year-old woman slain, suspect at large after North Charleston shooting

The shooter who killed a 24-year-old woman outside a North Charleston home Thursday night is still at large.
The woman, who hasn't been publicly identified, had just left an apartment on Pine Ridge Circle near Rivers Avenue and McMillan Avenue when shots rang out around 6 p.m., the resident told police.
When North Charleston officers arrived they found the woman lying in the doorframe of a vehicle as another woman tried to staunch the blood, according to a police report.
First responders dragged her out and tried to perform CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police that a suspect had fled the scene, but no detailed description was available Friday. Officers haven't made any arrests.