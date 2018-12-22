He flew President Herbert Hoover alive and dead. He flew Vice President Richard Nixon. He flew famous flyer Charles Lindbergh.
He flew missions during the Korean War and during the Vietnam War.
He flew members of the Limehouse family in their twin engine airplane to and from sawmills across the South. He flew for the Westvaco fire patrol. And for photographers at The News and Courier.
And earlier this month, as he turned 100 years old, John Alvin Means flew again, this time in a Cessna. He took to the sky for a couple of hours with an instructor by his side and a guest in the back seat. He brought along his youngest grandson Chesley, then rode the currents again with his other grandson Carson, and then with his girlfriend, Mauri Gibbons.
“He made some good landings,” Means’ daughter, Jodi Weathers, said. “We were all out there.”
Born and raised in Kansas, Means enlisted as an aviation cadet and spent much of World War II as an instructor in the Army Air Corps.
After the war, his son was born and Means took a job with General Motors, whose plant in Kansas had produced military aircraft in support of the war effort but quickly converted back to automobiles.
He remained with the company for three years — until he was called to return to active duty in 1951. The Korean War was underway, and Means was needed.
He left behind a pregnant wife in order to join the Mosquitoes squadron and fly 105 radio relay missions in a Douglas C-47 at 10,000 feet — high enough to avoid the flak and to maintain a bird’s-eye view of the action below, calling in fighters as needed.
“When I got back I had a 6-month-old little girl,” he said.
The assignments sometimes were unusual and interesting. During Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency, Means, now part of Special Air Missions, commanded Air Force Two, shuttling Nixon around.
“I liked to fly Nixon. He was a nice fellow. He got a bad deal,” Means said.
Sometimes he flew Eisenhower’s Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles.
And on a few occasions, he shuttled Lindbergh, who in the 1950s was an Air Force consultant and then a commissioned brigadier general in the Air Force Reserve.
“He was the greatest man in the world,” Means said. “He always stayed up front with us.”
Once, flying the new B-58 to Texas, Means shifted to the co-pilot’s seat, letting Lindbergh take the controls while guiding the famous aviator during the landing. It causes Means to chuckle to this day.
“I’ve instructed Charles Lindbergh how to land an airplane,” Means said. “He was a wonderful man.”
In the early 1960s, the military transferred Means and his family to the Charleston area. Vietnam was heating up and he was needed to fly C-130 supply transports. He bought a house in Summerville, where he remains today, and once again took to the skies.
He’d haul a planeload of supplies first to Anchorage, Alaska, spend only about 30 minutes on the ground for fueling and maintenance, then head to Japan where he’d spend perhaps 12 hours, then finish the sequence and take the plane into Vietnam. Around this time his third child was born.
He helped evacuate whites from the Congo in the first part of the 1960s after the country gained independence from Belgium but fell into profound political crisis and civil war under the leadership of Mobutu Sese Seko.
He shuttled former President Hoover between New York City and Washington, D.C., in the mid-1960s, and then transported his body in 1964 to Iowa for burial near Hoover’s hometown of West Branch.
He supplied astronaut missions in the late 1960s.
During his later career, Means shifted to the private sector, selling airplanes for about three years, then piloting for the Limehouse family, which had a sawmill repair business, and for Westvaco, which had a vested interest in spotting fires before they consumed too much timber.
“That was a fun job,” Means said.
He also took up newspaper photographers who needed to capture views from above, such as one time the tall ships were making their way into Charleston Harbor. Coincidentally, a submarine from the Navy base was heading out, and the photographer saw a chance to make an unusually interesting aerial shot, so Means swooped around to position the plane and managed to line it all up in the nick of time.
The photographer, he said, struggled to keep down his lunch and snap the picture at the same time.
Yes, he has done a lot of flying during his long lifetime, but for the last 15 years he hasn’t left the ground, he said. That was until Dec. 8, three days before his 100th birthday.
It’s like riding a bicycle, Means said. You never really forget.
The December weather posed a challenge, though.
“The wintertime is choppy and rough,” he noted.
So Means didn’t press his luck. And the instructor tried to provide some assistance.
“I told him to get his damned hands off my controls,” Means said.