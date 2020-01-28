A Summerville High School student was shot and killed Monday night in a neighborhood across the street from his school, Dorchester County authorities said Tuesday.

Residents of the Flowertown neighborhood off Boone Hill Road called police at 8:11 p.m. to report that shooters were firing into the apartments at Barshay Drive and Garden Lane, according to an incident report. Jaquarie Nasir Perry of Summerville was walking in the area and was shot in the head.

By the time deputies arrived, neighbors had taken Perry, 16, into a home. A resident flagged down deputies, but Perry had already stopped breathing, according to the report.

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Authorities have not identified any suspects to the public.

"Someone out there knows what happened," Sheriff L.C. Knight said in a statement. "I want (them) to come forward and talk with detectives about what they know."

Additional counselors were sent to the high school to provide support for students, said Pat Raynor, a spokeswoman for Dorchester District 2. A parent of another student at the school said a moment of silence was held for Perry, whose nickname was "Quarie."

District officials sent a message to parents Tuesday morning, Raynor said.

"Due to the situation ... there has been an increased law enforcement presence on campus today as a precaution," the message read.

The shooting is the first homicide within Dorchester County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and the seventh in the tri-county so far in 2020, records maintained by The Post and Courier show.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at 843-832-0350.