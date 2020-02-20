You are the owner of this article.
20-year-old shot in the head, found dead at Summerville apartment complex

A 20-year-old found dead in his car at a Summerville apartment complex Tuesday night was shot in the head with a handgun, according to a police report released Thursday.

After a caller reported hearing gunshots at the Canebreak Apartments on Central Avenue, a Summerville officer found Dale Dean McDonald Jr.'s car parked in a back lot just after 11:30 p.m., according to the report.

Bullets shattered the passenger window and hit McDonald, whose body was slumped in the driver's seat.

Investigators haven't identified any suspects in the homicide, Lt. Shaun Tumbleston said.

