Charleston deputies are investigating an attack on a Charleston man who was fatally shot in the yard of a West Ashley home.

Clifford Harrison Jr., 22, was found unconscious in a yard on Hitching Post Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Medical University Hospital where he died of a gunshot wound about 10:30 p.m., according to the Charleston County coroner.

Homicide investigators haven't publicly released information about potential suspects or motives. They ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 843-202-1700 or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.