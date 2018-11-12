A 19-year-old man's death in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon marked the second homicide in three days in Dorchester County, authorities said.
About 3 p.m., someone fired bullets into Owen Chase Griffin's home at 157 Shady Lane in the Summerville area, hitting the young man.
Responding deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office were met by Owen's mother, who screamed that her son had been shot in the head, they reported.
Owen was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
No one else was reported to have been injured.
Though the coroner said the shooter was driving by at the time of the gunfire, the sheriff's incident report did not further explain the circumstances of the shooting.
His killing came three days after 28-year-old Devon Eugene Jones was fatally shot Thursday in his home on Barons Road near Summerville.
No arrests have been announced in either case.
With the shootings, four people have been killed this year in the sheriff's jurisdiction, and 48 homicides have been reported in the tri-county area, a Post and Courier database shows.