Colleton County deputies have made one arrest after an infant was injured when the vehicle he was riding in was hit with gunfire near Jacksonboro on Saturday.

Ronjrel Farmer, 23, of Walterboro, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

That day, four men pulled up beside a mother and her child near the intersection of Ace Basin and Charleston Highway and open fired on their vehicle, authorities said.

Colleton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes said the infant in the car was injured during the shooting by glass shards from a shot-out window.

That evening, deputies said they found a vehicle that matched the woman's description with four men inside. The men fled, though one has been detained, Lowes said.

Authorities are searching for the three other men who were last seen in the area of Green Pond Highway, Ace Basin Parkway and Wood Road.

The Beaufort, Berkeley, Colleton and Charleston sheriff's offices are investigating, in addition to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Walterboro Police Department.

In some unincorporated portions of Colleton County, authorities have long grappled with the rise of violent crime in the area, particularly after gang-related violence reached a boiling point in the early 2000s.

In 2014, officials implemented a top-to-bottom overhaul of the Walterboro police and fire agency after a scathing audit determined there was "an urgent need for highly skilled leadership."

The police chief at the time, Otis Rhodes, was removed from his post during the review, which was done by the International City/County Management Association.

Anyone with information about the shooting, may contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211.