Colleton County deputies have made one arrest after an infant was injured when the vehicle he was riding in with his mother on Saturday took on gunfire near Jacksonboro.

Ronjrel Farmer, 23, of Walterboro, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

While at the intersection of Ace Basin and Charleston Highway, headed toward Charleston County, a woman told Colleton County deputies that four black men in a silver Mercedes pulled up beside her and opened fire on the vehicle, said Colleton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes. The infant was injured during the shooting by glass shards from a shot-out window, Lowes added.

That day, deputies said they found a vehicle that matched a woman's description with four men inside. The men fled authorities, though one has been detained, Lowes said.

Deputies said that authorities are still searching for the three other men who were last seen in the area of Green Pond Highway, Ace Basin Parkway and Wood Road. The Beaufort, Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston county sheriff's offices are all investigating in addition to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Walterboro Police Department.

In some unincorporated portions of Colleton County, this rural community roughly 50 miles west of Charleston has long grappled with the rise of violent crime in the area, particularly after gang-related violence reached a boiling point in the early 2000s.

In 2014, officials implemented a top-to-bottom overhaul of the Walterboro police and fire agency after a scathing audit determined there was "an urgent need for highly skilled leadership."

The police chief at the time, Otis Rhodes, was removed from his post during the review, which was done by the International City/County Management Association.

Anyone with information may contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211.