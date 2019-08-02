A 5-year-old girl was seriously injured Friday afternoon after being run over by a riding lawn mower, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.
The incident was described by authorities as accidental, the Sheriff's Office said.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy confirmed the patient is a girl.
Her left leg was amputated below the knee and her right leg was also injured, McRoy said.
Fire and rescue personnel were on the scene within 3 minutes and transported her to Medical University Hospital in stable condition, the chief said.
Further information was not available and the investigation is ongoing.