A 5-year-old girl was seriously injured Friday afternoon after being run over by a riding lawn mower, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was described by authorities as accidental, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy confirmed the patient is a girl.

Her left leg was amputated below the knee and her right leg was also injured, McRoy said. 

Fire-Rescue personnel were on scene within 3 minutes and transported her to Medical University Hospital in stable condition, the chief said. 

Further information was not available and the investigation is ongoing. 

