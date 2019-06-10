A 5-year-old girl died inside a North Charleston residence after what police are calling an accidental shooting.
North Charleston Police Department officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Ranger Drive for a report of a shooting, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Inside the residence were four children, Pryor added, where there was no adult present.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting and how it may have unfolded were not immediately clear, and no criminal charges have been announced.
The 5-year-old girl, who authorities have not publicly identified, died after she was taken to Medical University Hospital.