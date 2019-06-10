north charleston police (copy)
Buy Now

File/Michael Pronzato/ Staff

A 5-year-old girl died inside a North Charleston residence after what police are calling an accidental shooting.

North Charleston Police Department officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Ranger Drive for a report of a shooting, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Inside the residence were four children, Pryor added, where there was no adult present.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and how it may have unfolded were not immediately clear, and no criminal charges have been announced.

The 5-year-old girl, who authorities have not publicly identified, died after she was taken to Medical University Hospital.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.