A 10-year-old girl was shot early Friday in North Charleston after a stray bullet flew into her family's residence, according to police.

Just after midnight, officers with the North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded to the Appian Way Apartments off of Patriot Boulevard. Police said the girl was struck by a bullet that entered through the apartment's wall.

She was taken to the Medical University Hospital, according to North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

Deputies detained two people in the parking lot, but the Sheriff's Office is still investigating if they were connected with the incident.

Shots were fired from the apartment parking lot, and several apartments were struck, Deckard said.

The tri-county has had several instances of errant gunfire that injured or killed children.

In 2015, 5-year-old Tyreek Gasden was visiting his grandmother on the East Side of Charleston. He walked outside and was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two suspects and was shot. The boy became paralyzed from the waist down.

Friday's shooting follows a stretch of violence in the area. Last week, three people were killed and one was injured in North Charleston and Hanahan.