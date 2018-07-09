Car wreck

Charleston police investigate after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Monday night on Rutledge Avenue in the area of Cannon Park. Angie Jackson/Staff

 By Angie Jackson ajackson@postandcourier.com

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday night after she was hit by a vehicle in the area of Cannon Park, Charleston police say. 

The driver suspected of hitting the girl on Rutledge Avenue south of Calhoun Street was taken into custody following the crash at 8:55 p.m., Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said. 

The victim was transported to Medical University Hospital. Francis said he did not have information about her condition. 

A wrecked SUV remained in the park as police investigated late Monday. Further information was not immediately released. 

Reach Angie Jackson at 843-937-5705. Follow her on Twitter at @angiejackson23

Tags

Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for the Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan. When she’s not reporting, Angie enjoys teaching yoga and exploring the outdoors.