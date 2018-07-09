An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday night after she was hit by a vehicle in the area of Cannon Park, Charleston police say.
The driver suspected of hitting the girl on Rutledge Avenue south of Calhoun Street was taken into custody following the crash at 8:55 p.m., Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said.
The victim was transported to Medical University Hospital. Francis said he did not have information about her condition.
A wrecked SUV remained in the park as police investigated late Monday. Further information was not immediately released.