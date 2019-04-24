A 19-year-old North Charleston man was shot to death late Tuesday, authorities said.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified him as Henry Trey Norris.
North Charleston police officers responded just before 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting near a home on Garrett Avenue, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
When police arrived, they found a Norris, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the fifth reported homicide in North Charleston in 2019 and the 18th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.