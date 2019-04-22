Folly Beach Weekend (copy)

A Folly Beach public safety officer keeps watch along Folly Beach in 2012. File.

A 75-year-old Folly Beach man died following a kite surfing incident on the water Saturday, authorities confirmed.

The man was identified as Rodney Travis, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Andrew Gilreath, director of the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety, said that officials responded around 12:30 p.m. to an area between 3rd and 5th streets west for a report of a man entangled in kite strings.

Once they arrived on scene, Folly Beach officers retrieved Travis from the water and began CPR. He was transported to Medical University Hospital and pronounced dead, Gilreath said.

The man's cause of death was also not immediately known, and the specifics related to the kite surfing incident were not clear.

