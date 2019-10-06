Police are investigating after they responded to a 911 call of a shooting and found a 10-year-old dead in a Hanahan home.
Officers said they received a 911 call around 10 p.m. Saturday about a possible shooting at a residence on Robinson Street off Remount Road. When they arrived, they found a juvenile deceased inside the home.
The 10-year-old was the victim of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office. The juvenile has not been identified.
Hanahan Police are investigating, along with the State Law Enforcement Division, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.
No further details were immediately available.