police tape (copy)

Police are investigating a shooting at a Hanahan home. File.

Police are investigating after they responded to a 911 call of a shooting and found a 10-year-old dead in a Hanahan home.

Officers said they received a 911 call around 10 p.m. Saturday about a possible shooting at a residence on Robinson Street off Remount Road. When they arrived, they found a juvenile deceased inside the home.

The 10-year-old was the victim of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office. The juvenile has not been identified.

Hanahan Police are investigating, along with the State Law Enforcement Division, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.

No further details were immediately available.

Contact Fleming Smith at 843-607-1052. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

