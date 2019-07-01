Tillman Hall 3.jpg (copy) (copy)
 By Grace Beahm Alford

A 20-year-old Clemson University student died after falling from a roof early Sunday morning. 

Thomas H. Few of Greenville fell from a home on Old Greenville Highway near the university's campus just after midnight Sunday, Clemson Police chief Jimmy Dixon said. Police found Few on the ground when they responded to the scene. 

Few was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation since the student was under the age of 21 and alcohol may have been involved, Dixon said, though police don't suspect foul play. 

Few was a junior studying construction science and management, according to a news release from the university. 

“Thomas was a valuable member of the Clemson Family, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” dean of students L. Christopher Miller said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The school is providing grief counseling to students, who are asked to call 864-656-2451.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. 

