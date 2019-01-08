A pickup truck hit an 11-year-old student near a school bus stop in West Ashley on Tuesday morning, the second day of classes after the winter break.
The student was conscious and alert when police arrived at the scene, but the child was transported to MUSC Hospital as a precaution, according to the Charleston Police Department. The Charleston County School District said that the child attends C.E. Williams Middle School.
The child was waiting at a bus stop on Muirfield Parkway, a road that passes through the Shadowmoss Plantation neighborhood in West Ashley. Around 6:45 a.m., when a bus was approaching the stop, the child ran into the street and was struck by a driver approaching from the opposite direction in a pickup truck, according to police.
"With schools reconvening this week from the holiday break it is important to remind drivers, parents and children of the importance of school bus safety," the Charleston Police Department said in a press release.