Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a West Ashley apartment complex early Saturday.

Charleston police believe Algernard Devincent Young, 39, shot 40-year-old David Alston before fleeing the Ashley Oaks Apartments on Ashley Hall Plantation Road.

Alston, of North Charleston, died before police arrived around 1:30 a.m.

Young faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is awaiting trial in Charleston County on a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, for which he was arrested in January 2019.

