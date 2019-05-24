The 16-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in North Charleston this week has been identified.
Police allege Kendall Cohen shot 19-year-old Saquan Knight,who later died at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Baker Avenue and Adair Street on Monday night, near the Striped Pig Distillery.
Witnesses said Cohen got in an argument with Knight before taking off on a beach cruiser-style bike, according to an affidavit. When he returned a short time later, he pulled out a gun, shot Knight and fled on foot, the document states.
Officers found the 19-year-old lying in the middle of the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Knight was arrested Thursday afternoon at a residence on Clements Avenue and charged with murder.
In addition to identifying Cohen by his clothes and in a police lineup, witnesses said they recognized Cohen by his Facebook name "Stickworld Paul." A Facebook profile by that name or his legal name couldn't be found. Police said witness statements were corroborated with video surveillance.
North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said Cohen lives in Charleston County and is charged as an adult.
"Child" or "juvenile" does not apply to a person who is 16 or older that is charged with a violent felony, according to Section 63 of the South Carolina Code of Laws.
Charleston County School spokesman Andy Pruitt said the 16-year-old does not attend a district school but did previously attend one.
On Thursday night, friends and family held a candlelight vigil for Knight and spoke out against violence. North Charleston activist Thomas Dixon, who is running for mayor, said Knight's death was a "tragedy" and called for an end to the shootings.
"Overall, gun violence in Charleston isn't anything new," Dixon said. "But there also haven't been real solutions."
Monday's shooting was the 11th homicide in North Charleston this year. So far, there have been 27 homicides in the tri-county area in 2019.
A bond court hearing on Friday morning was waived and the case will proceed to circuit court.