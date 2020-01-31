One of the teenagers accused in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old Summerville student Monday has been charged with murder and will stand trial as an adult.

Damonte Lamonte Copeland-Remus, 17, will join 18-year-old Diante Xavier Shelton in general sessions court, Dorchester County authorities said Friday.

Each has been charged with murder in the killing of 16-year-old Jaquarie Nasir Perry.

Two other suspects are not being named because they were charged as juveniles. All four suspects have been charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said.

One of the four told deputies that the suspects had gathered for a gun deal at an apartment complex off Boone Hill Road when the scene erupted in gunfire shortly after 8 p.m., according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Deputies found video footage that showed the suspects running from The Gates at Summerville across Boone Hill Road to Flowertown Village, where Perry was shot in the back while he was walking home from track practice. They scattered as residents called authorities and brought Perry inside, where the Summerville High School athlete would later be pronounced dead at the scene.