S.C. Department of Transportation officials are planning for a year of construction projects to improve the longevity of the Wando River bridge on Interstate 526, a critical Lowcountry motorway that closed last spring after a primary support cable snapped.

DOT Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin and other DOT officials spoke about the agency's progress and detailed the next steps at a press conference Friday in North Charleston.

"The bridge is safe," Colvin said. "We're going to continue our inspections daily, inspection walk-throughs until we implement all 14 recommendations as noted in the report."

Crews have already installed acoustical monitoring on both the east and westbound spans, he said. The technology uses microphones to detect sounds produced by breaks in the steel strands that make up the cables. Structural engineers will receive text message alerts if a cable snaps. Inspectors are also continuing daily walk-throughs of the bridge’s cavernous interior.

Officials closed the westbound side of the bridge for emergency repairs in mid-May after crews conducting a routine inspection discovered that a primary support cable had snapped. National experts later determined the culprit was corrosion from water seeping through the bridge’s concrete deck above.

The partial shutdown snarled traffic throughout the East Cooper area for several weeks until the bridge reopened on June 2 with two new cables installed.

In the months that followed, crews continued efforts to permanently shore up the span. The DOT has spent about $6 million on repairs so far. Officials on Friday didn't have an estimate for the cost of work going forward.

Colvin said DOT will receive construction bids in March to address an initial nine of 14 recommendations from an international firm. Plans include replacing and adding additional cables, injecting the cables with corrosion inhibitors, and sealing the plastic conduit that protects the cables from water intrusion.

The work is expected to last through spring of 2020, with nighttime lane closures anticipated.

Officials also expect two weekend traffic shifts in the fall.

Once the initial construction contract is complete, crews will address five additional recommendations for bridge improvements.

The James B. Edwards Bridge, as it is formally known, has been plagued by problems since it opened in 1991. Last year's cable failure raised questions about its safety and longevity.