A screenshot from an S.C. Department of Transportation camera shows all lanes of eastbound Interstate 26 blocked near College Park Road on Thursday afternoon. Provided

A wreck is snarling traffic on eastbound Interstate 26 at College Park Road on Thursday afternoon. 

A tractor-trailer carrying an oversized load struck the College Park Road overpass, which is mile marker 203, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The crash initially closed all eastbound lanes of the interstate. Two left lanes had reopened shortly before 2 p.m. 

Traffic was detoured off the interstate at the College Park Road exit and then immediately back on to I-26 at the College Park Road on ramp. 

All lanes of College Park Road remain closed at I-26. 

DOT inspectors are at the scene performing initial inspections of the bridge.

Debris is shown on eastbound I-26 after a tractor-trailer carrying an oversized load struck the overpass of College Park Road on Thursday.

