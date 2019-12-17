Summerville police are investigating after three men broke into a Best Buy and stole around 100 iPhones worth about $100,000, according to the store's manager.
Officers responded to an alarm at the Best Buy on Azalea Square at 2:18 a.m. Monday, according to an incident report. Inside, they noticed two open cabinets and iPhone boxes scattered on the ground.
Once the store's manager arrived, they pulled the surveillance video. It showed three men in dark clothing and hoodie masks lifting the store's storm door with a crowbar. The men rolled under the door, entering the store at 2:12 a.m., according to the report.
The men went to the cabinets that held iPhones, opening them with a crowbar labeled "Hyper Tough," the report noted. They loaded the iPhones into three tote bags, then left the store at 2:13 a.m. They didn't open the other two cabinets beside the iPhones, which held Samsung phones.
Police said the men left behind the two crowbars, along with two yellow tote handles and some cigarette butts.
The store's manager told police the theft likely amounted to around $100,000, but an inventory would have to be completed.
The manager said a Best Buy in Lexington County had been burglarized recently with similar methods.