A man has died in an industrial accident after he fell four floors at a shipyard, police said.

Officers were called to Detyens Shipyard in North Charleston around 4:27 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report.

Workers told police the man was working on the top deck of a ship. He and others were trying to bring a large object up with a crane when a cable wire snapped.

The wire caused an object to hit the man in the face and he fell the equivalent of four stories, the report said. His work hat and eye gear were knocked off and he suffered severe head trauma when he landed.

He died from his injuries around 4:39 p.m., shortly after police arrived. He has not been identified.

The incident is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.