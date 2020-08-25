Woodpecker 'condos' helping SC species rebound after devastation from Hugo

When Hurricane Hugo swept through South Carolina in 1989, it displaced about half of the red-cockaded woodpecker population in the Francis Marion National Forest.

The area once had the nation’s second-largest naturally increasing population, with an estimated 475 breeding pairs.

The bird was already listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. But when Hugo’s winds knocked down nearly a billion board-feet of timber in the forest, most of the species had no cavities in which to live and their numbers were decimated.

“After Hugo, when the trees were all snapped, especially a lot of the larger trees, there was just no place for them to go,” said Jestin Clark, a wildlife biologist at the Francis Marion National Forest northeast of Charleston.

The birds are the only woodpeckers that nest in live trees. They depend on living mature pine trees to build their internal nests.

That's when humans came to the rescue; building artificial cavities has helped them to rebound.

The cavities, or woodpecker "condos" are rectangular wooden boxes that are inserted into holes carved out of live trees. The boxes include an entrance tunnel in the front so birds can access them for nesting.

Tim Evans, forest program manager for Audubon South Carolina, said the inserts are painted so they look natural and make the birds think the trees are diseased.

Typically, red-cockaded woodpeckers build their cavities in trees that suffer from the red heart fungal disease. Trees suffering from the rot of red heart are easier for the birds to excavate; it can normally take a woodpecker one to two years to create a home in the tree.

"Within a few days, the birds will find those cavities and start using them," Evans said. The birds move in just as quickly as foresters can get them installed.

“The pioneers back then — the biologists, scientists and managers — they just started thinking about ideas of what we can do to kind of speed the process up in providing homes for these birds,” Clark said.

Biologists created these sort of woodpecker condos to mimic the birds’ natural habitats and placed them in trees that otherwise might not be large enough or suitable for them.

Thousands of artificial cavities were installed in the forest after Hugo, and they proved to be successful, Clark said.

“The birds used them, and the population recovered much more quickly than anybody ever anticipated, mostly because of that work that those folks did back then,” Clark said.

He recognizes the Francis Marion National Forest as the site where many conservation efforts for woodpeckers were pioneered after Hugo.

There are now about 515 family clusters of red-cockaded woodpeckers in the forest. The population is greater than it was before Hugo. Prior to the storm, there were roughly 390 clusters, Clark said.

The birds, most known for their black caps and napes, are a non-migratory species that lives in groups. Using their forked tongues, they feed on insects found in or on pine trees.

They have become a major concern among environmentalists in South Carolina. In the early 1990s, five families of the birds were identified for possible relocation when Mercedes-Benz was looking at a site in Berkeley County for a new U.S. plant. The company instead chose Alabama to build.

Clark said the Francis Marion's woodpecker population is large enough now that it can absorb smaller weather events, he said.

Not as many artificial cavities are being used in the forest today since the woodpecker's have recovered. But smaller communities of birds are taking advantage of the cavity inserts that are available.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the woodpeckers are considered a keystone species because use of their nesting cavities by other animals contributes to the biodiversity in the pine forest.

“There’s a suite of other species that really thrive in that same habitat that you create when you manage good woodpecker habitats,” Evans said. “You’re not just managing for woodpeckers; you’re managing for an entire suite of species.”

Evans said foresters are taking the “field of dreams” approach by building and inserting artificial cavities in trees.

“We’ve got suitable habitat, and we’ve put boxes in the trees, and we think the birds are going to come,” Evans said.

The Francis Marion Forest now has the nation’s third largest population of woodpeckers, according to Clark. The largest population is in the Apalachicola National Forest in Florida.